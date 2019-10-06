ORLANDO, Fla. — Delta Airlines confirmed that a passenger on one of its planes at Orlando International Airport was removed from a flight Saturday morning after boarding without a ticket.

Passenger without ticket removed from Delta flight at OIA

Currently unclear how they got on board the plane without a ticket

Incident still under investigation, says Delta

Orlando Police in a news release said officers responded to Airside 4, where the female passenger was being escorted off the plane destined for Atlanta by Delta officials.

According to OPD, she told authorities she threw her ticket away and did not have identification on her.

In a statement issued by Delta, the company said it "apologizes to customers of Flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft." The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 10:20 a.m.

It’s currently unclear how the passenger made it aboard the plane without a ticket. TSA confirmed Saturday evening that the individual removed was screened but did not specify for which flight.

Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said security officials also rescreened all of the passengers as a precaution.

In the statement, Delta also said it’s “working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation,” and they are also conducting their own review.

According to OPD, the FBI was also notified about the incident and will be following up.

The incident is still under investigation, Durrant told Spectrum News. No further information is available at this time.