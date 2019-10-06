The city of Buffalo has resources for anyone looking to start a business.

"My mom and dad both had their own business so I kind of always knew I wanted to own my own too. It was totally worth it, 100 percent. I would not change it at all," said Gina Bivins, Magnolia Beauty Salon co-owner.

She said when they decided to open a business on Elmwood Avenue, the current space hadn't been touched since about 1960.

"This space used to be super dated, so we basically stripped it down to the bare bones and we just made it the way we wanted it," co-owner Heather Bordonaro added.

Their work started well before that. The city has resources to guide potential business owners through the appropriate steps from establishing a business plan and seeking technical assistance to licensing and permits.

Though the owners of Magnolia are happy they put in the work to open their store, they say it didn't come without challenges.

"It was kind of crazy. We both had babies," Bivins explained. "My little guy was 5-months-old at the time. So we were basically trying to do all of this stuff and getting everything organized and had our infants."

Ultimately, the owners say the outcome has been so rewarding that now they are even expanding.