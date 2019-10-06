Albany County is exploring the idea of closing restaurants and bars at 2 a.m. instead of 4 a.m. Bar patron Lauren says that is a proposal she disagrees with.

"A lot of times the college kids are out around that time and that's when they are going to get most of their business," Lauren said.

Daniel Atkins owns the Savoy Taproom and Oh Bar on one of the busiest blocks in Albany. He worries of the effect(s) closing two hours earlier might have on his employees.

"Just on Lark Street alone there are about a $1 million in retail sales and that's on average about 150,000 in tips taken out of employees pockets," Atkins said.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says although bars might lose money, it's more about saving lives.

"[A total of] 88,000 people die in alcohol related accidents and deaths," McCoy said.

McCoy adds it could also improve quality of life.

"If these bars close at a reasonable hour, people won't be out in the neighborhood at 4 and 5 o'clock in the morning," McCoy said.

Those who live along Lark street say they do not mind the 4 a.m. last call time.

"I like having the bars open," said one resident.

"I feel like noise and the general culture is something you would expect living down here," said another.

"Do our bars stay open until 4 a.m.? Yes they do. But it's not detrimental to the community at large," said Lark Street BID Board member Patrick Noonan.

For now, the county says nothing official is on tap, unless other areas in the region are on board.