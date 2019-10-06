POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk authorities are still investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened Saturday.

2 people killed in crashes in Polk County Saturday

Earl Jones, Jr., 79, killed in Mulberry crash

Michael Pisciotta died in Frostproof motorcycle crash

Crashes remain under investigation

The first crash happened in Mulberry, at the intersection of North Church Avenue and East Badcock Boulevard just after 9 a.m.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a beige 2006 Toyota Highlander, driven by 79-year-old Earl Jones, Jr. of Bartow, had crossed into the path of a white 2001 Chevy Bucket Truck, driven by 34-year-old Michael Pultz of Lakeland.

Pultz was not injured. Jones was transported to Lakeland Regional Health, but died from his injuries.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

At 12:16 p.m. in Frostproof, a four-vehicle crash occurred in the 6200 block of US 98 North, killing 62-year-old Michael Pisciotta of Riverview. Three of the vehicles involved were motorcycles.

About 15 motorcyclists had been travelling together on eastbound US 98, while 22-year-old Caitlyn Yockey of Belle Isle was driving westbound, when a small animal ran out in front of the motorcycles.

Several of the motorcycles took evasive action, and Yockey braked hard and lost control of her silver 2006 Honda Accord.

Yockey was wearing her seatbelt. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health.

Pisciotta had been driving a blue 2014 Harley Davidson Trike and was not wearing a helmet. He died as a result of his injuries after being transported to Florida Heartland Hospital in Sebring.

Angel Gerardo Rios, 53, of Tampa, the driver of a black Yamaha Venture, was transported to Florida Heartland Hospital with minor injuries.

Carlos Cains, 48, from Apollo Beach, was driving a blue 2009 Thunder Mountain Custom. He suffered minor injuries but was not transported for treatment.

Rios and Cains were both wearing helmets.

The investigations of both crashes are ongoing.