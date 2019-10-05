ORLANDO, Fla. — Our abnormally dry stretch of weather is slowly going to be coming to an end.

A strong ridge of high pressure that brought the extreme, record heat to most of the Southeast and kept Central Florida mostly dry is going to be moving off to the east into the Western Atlantic.

This will slowly allow moisture to return to the region. There will be the chance for scattered showers today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The coverage of rain will be about 20 to 30 percent. Rain chances start to increase a bit more for Sunday. The coverage of rain will bump up to 40 percent. Onshore winds will continue to bring a bit more moisture for a better chance at scattered showers on Sunday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Sunday after starting out in the low to mid-70s.

The unsettled pattern will continue through most of next week. Rain coverage will increase to 50 to 60 percent with daily rounds of scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

The higher coverage of rain and more clouds will bring temperatures back down.

Our average high in Orlando is around 87 degrees now. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 80s for most of this week with morning temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The tropics have quieted down with no named storms in the Atlantic basin right now.

However, hurricane season runs through the end of the November. There is one area that is being watched for potential development in the next 5 days.

But, this area is well off the East Coast of the U.S. and would likely not pose a threat to Florida if it were to develop. The area is between Bermuda and the Azores. The next name on the list is Melissa.

Surfing conditions are poor today, with smaller easterly swell mix. The rip current threat is high, make sure to always swim near a lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are in the upper lower 80s.

Wave heights will be 3 to 4 plus today.

If you’re boating, there is a chance for showers and seas are still running at 3 to 4 feet.

The winds will be breezy and out of the east at 10 to 15 knots. This will make for a moderate chop on the intracostal waterway.

