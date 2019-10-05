ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The driver involved in a deadly hit and run crash along Orange Blossom Trail is expected to face a judge Saturday morning.

Crash on Orange Blossom Trail shut down road for hours

FHP: Mercedes driver fled after crash but was found by deputies

2 people killed, 2 others transported to 2 hospitals

Michael Plattner, 33 of Kissimmee, was speeding in a 2007 Mercedes SUV on southbound Orange Blossom Trail near Taft Vineland Road around 3 a.m. Friday when he rear-ended a 2013 Toyota Camry, troopers say.

The SUV overturned, while the Camry was pushed off the road and struck a sign and a pole.

The 28-year-old driver of the Camry, Alexander Francois, 28, of Kissimmee was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Hansel Mendez Catano, 36, of Kissimmee was one of the passengers in the Camry. Troopers say he wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car, and died at the scene. A female passenger was also taken to ORMC.

The Mercedes' 28-year-old passenger, Stephanie Vargas of Kissimmee, was transported to Osceola Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers say Plattner ran off after the crash. He was found by an Orange County Sheriff's K-9 unit.

Plattner is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries. Authorities obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample from Plattner to see if he was under the influence at the time.

Plattner is expected to face a judge at the Orange County Jail around 11 Saturday morning.

South Orange Blossom Trail was shut down for about five and a half hours during the initial phase of the investigation. North Orange Blossom Trail was closed for about three hours following the crash.

Michael Plattner, 33 of Kissimmee, was speeding in a 2007 Mercedes SUV on southbound Orange Blossom Trail near Taft Vineland Road around 3 a.m. Friday when he rear-ended a 2013 Toyota Camry, troopers say. (Orange County Jail)