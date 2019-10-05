ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the opening weekend of the "The Joker" and it’s expected to draw large crowds despite the controversy surrounding it.

Some law enforcement agencies across the country have beefed up security for the big weekend. Cities like Los Angeles and New York are adding extra security for the big opening weekend of the Joker.

Many theaters across the country including in Orlando and Tampa have signs posted on their ticket windows saying no masks, face paint, or costumes.

“It’s a shame as I said the security we now have to have,” said Orlando resident Xavier Hernandez.

Hernandez excited to see the Joker Friday although he does have some concerns after several mass shooting around the country in the past… including the one in Aurora, Colorado in 2012.

There’s been a heightened level concern about this premiere because that shooting happened on the opening night of another Batman movie.

“A little concerned but I just want to enjoy the movie,” said Hernandez.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning law enforcement after a number of threats were posted online. Both Orlando police and the Orange County Sheriff’s office telling us there are no credible threats in Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff’s office issued a statement.

“We are aware that there has been talk of some concerns about the release. Let me be clear: There have been no threats and we are not aware of any threats in our region.”