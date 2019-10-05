ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Attorneys for Reverend Bryan Fulwider say their client is innocent despite the lengthy list of child sex charges against him.

“He has vigorously denied all of these allegations,” said Fulwider's defense attorney Chris Kaigle.

Fulwider, the former pastor at First Congregational church of Christ in Winter Park, has been charged with 30 counts of child sexual battery.

Alleging he abused an underage member of his congregation from 2005 to 2010.

But his attorney Chris Kaigle says they reject these claims.

“We 100 percent deny each and every one of the charges,” he said.

Fulwider was also a co-host on the faith-based radio show and podcast, “Friends Talking Faith” and the chair of the interfaith council of central Florida.

Kaigle says his community presence is the reason for these accusations.

“Mr. Fulwider has done nothing but serve the community for several, several years, he has a very large presence here, and he’s a target quite frankly,” Kaigle said.

But Fulwider had another accusation of sexual misconduct detailed in this report from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office from 2008.

The victim alleges Fulwider fondled her breasts then tried to take off her clothes without her consent.

We asked Kaigle about this allegation.

“There’s nothing to suggest he ever had a court date, there’s nothing to suggest he ever had to hire an attorney, this case was dropped almost as quickly as it began,” Kaigle said.

Fulwider is still being held in the Orange County Jail. But if he is released on bond he’ll have to follow certain conditions.

He won’t be able to leave the state of Florida.

He’ll have to wear a GPS monitor.

And he’ll be banned from having contact with the victim or anyone under 18.

Kaigle says they’ll be working to get him a bond hearing on Monday.