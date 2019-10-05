VERO BEACH, Fla. — What happens when you mix a professional string quartet with story time? You get the one-of-a-kind “Once Upon an Orchestra.”

"Once Upon an Orchestra" tells kids' stories through music

Music played by Space Coast Symphony Orchestra

Program aims to expose kids to different types of music

Kids at the McKee Botanical Garden had a front row seat at Once Upon an Orchestra. The program is to bring music to kids in a relaxing environment and expose them to other types of music.

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra combined the story of “Ferdinand the Bull” with music.

Mary Christensen brought her kids to the show because she wants them to learn about all types of music.

“I wanted the music involved with the storytelling — its feelings expressed. It’s very wholesome and enriching,” Christensen said/

Emily Christensen, 9, said she really enjoyed the show and especially enjoyed the interactivity of props that handed out to the guests.

Although she is familiar with the Ferdinand the Bull story, Emily says she's never experienced it with live music.

“I learned two different stories about Ferdinand, because I watched the movie and read the book,” she said.

Thanks to Indian River Impact 100 — an organization comprised of more than 400 women — these kids get to enjoy a string quartet performance.

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Education Coordinator Jennifer Royals said it wasn't an easy process. It took applying three times for three years in a row to get awarded a $100,000 grant and because of that grant, Once Upon an Orchestra was created.

“It’s geared toward little kids, preschoolers, toddlers, so they can run around and dance,” Royals explained.

If you missed the performance, they have three upcoming Once Upon an Orchestra days at McKee Botanical Garden in December, January, and April.