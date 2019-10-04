ORLANDO, Fla. — A toddler wrapped in a blanket who was found sitting on the porch of an Orlando apartment has been reunited with his mother on Friday morning, according to police.

In a latest tweet, the Orlando Police Department stated that the child's grandmother saw the little boy on the news and called his mother and woke her up.

Earlier in the morning, the Orlando Police Department tweeted on Friday morning that the little boy, appearing to be 2 to 3 years old, was found on a doorstep in Nona Park Village Apartments on 9100 Dowden Road.

In a news release, police stated officers arrived at the apartment at around 4:45 a.m. regarding the toddler, who was found with a pacifier in his mouth.

"He appears to be healthy but he is nonverbal," Lt. Wanda Miglio stated in the news release, adding that it is believed the child wandered out of his home on his own.

Officers did a door-to-door search to find the boy's parents or guardian.