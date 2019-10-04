PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A domestic battery charge filed last weekend against actress and former political commentator Stacey Dash has been dropped.
The Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller posted the update on its website Friday.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Dash, 52, and a man became involved in an argument just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said Dash pushed the man and slapped him in the face.
Deputies arrived and took her into custody.
The 5-foot-4, 108-pound star from the 1995 film Clueless owns a home in Pasco County, according to celebrity website TMZ.
Dash has publicly expressed her conservative political views and worked as a Fox News contributor for "cultural analysis and commentary" from 2014 to 2017.