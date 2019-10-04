PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A domestic battery charge filed last weekend against actress and former political commentator Stacey Dash has been dropped.

Stacey Dash had been charged with domestic battery

Charges were dropped Friday

She has served as political commentator

The Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller posted the update on its website Friday.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Dash, 52, and a man became involved in an argument just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said Dash pushed the man and slapped him in the face.

Deputies arrived and took her into custody.

The 5-foot-4, 108-pound star from the 1995 film Clueless owns a home in Pasco County, according to celebrity website TMZ.

Dash has publicly expressed her conservative political views and worked as a Fox News contributor for "cultural analysis and commentary" from 2014 to 2017.