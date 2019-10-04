NATIONAL – King Arthur has issued a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour after E. coli was discovered in one of their products.

The recall impacts 5-pound and 25-pound bags.

For the 5-pound bags:

Best Used By: Lot Code

12/04/19 L18A04A

12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C

12/09/19 L18A09B

12/10/19 L18A10A

12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C

12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C

12/21/19 L18A21A

12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C

12/28/19 L18A28A

01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C

01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C

01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B

01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C

01/08/20 A19A08B

01/09/20 A19A09B

01/10/20 A19A10B

01/12/20 A19A12A

01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C

01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

The 25-pound bags were only sold at Costco. Its UPC is 071012012503 and the impacted use-by dates are 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, and 01/15/20.

For more information, please visit the FDA's website.