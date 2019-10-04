NATIONAL – King Arthur has issued a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour after E. coli was discovered in one of their products.

The recall impacts 5-pound and 25-pound bags.

For the 5-pound bags:

Best Used By:                  Lot Code

  • 12/04/19              L18A04A
  • 12/05/19              L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
  • 12/09/19              L18A09B
  • 12/10/19              L18A10A
  • 12/13/19              L18A13B, L18A13C
  • 12/20/19              L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
  • 12/21/19              L18A21A
  • 12/27/19              L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
  • 12/28/19              L18A28A
  • 01/02/20              A19A02B, A19A02C
  • 01/03/20              A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
  • 01/05/20              A19A05A, A19A05B
  • 01/07/20              A19A07B, A19A07C
  • 01/08/20              A19A08B
  • 01/09/20              A19A09B
  • 01/10/20              A19A10B
  • 01/12/20              A19A12A
  • 01/14/20              A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
  • 01/15/20              A19A15A, A19A15B

The 25-pound bags were only sold at Costco. Its UPC is 071012012503 and the impacted use-by dates are 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, and  01/15/20.

For more information, please visit the FDA's website