NATIONAL – King Arthur has issued a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour after E. coli was discovered in one of their products.
The recall impacts 5-pound and 25-pound bags.
For the 5-pound bags:
Best Used By: Lot Code
- 12/04/19 L18A04A
- 12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C
- 12/09/19 L18A09B
- 12/10/19 L18A10A
- 12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C
- 12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C
- 12/21/19 L18A21A
- 12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C
- 12/28/19 L18A28A
- 01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C
- 01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C
- 01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B
- 01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C
- 01/08/20 A19A08B
- 01/09/20 A19A09B
- 01/10/20 A19A10B
- 01/12/20 A19A12A
- 01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C
- 01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B
The 25-pound bags were only sold at Costco. Its UPC is 071012012503 and the impacted use-by dates are 12/04/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20, and 01/15/20.
