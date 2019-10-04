BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – It's living history in a place rich with sixty years of America's space program.

Media given tour of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Landmarks are found around the station's grounds

Landmarks like launch pads and much more are all found at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

And on Friday we went on a unique 45th Space Wing tour to see the grounds.

Launch Complex 14 hosted the NASA's Mercury-Atlas Friendship 7 flight, where John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. There’s a treasure trove of memorabilia from the Mercury missions.

As well as remembrances for crews killed in tragic situations.

The historic Cape Canaveral Lighthouse dates back to 1848 and was moved in the late 1800's due to shore erosion threats.​

One local historian says if it wasn't moved, today's cape would be drastically different.

"There would be no rockets here, no Kennedy Space Center," said Sonny Witt, 45th Mission Support Group Directors of Operations. "This would all be fishing villages and then some."

Tours of the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are available.

For more information, visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website.