VIERA, Fla. -- In Brevard County, a Stand Your Ground hearing today in the case of a man charged with a deadly motel stabbing last year.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing 65-year-old man at Cocoa motel denied bond

Investigators say Joshua Keravuori killed 65-year-old Terry Hilliard of Ocala at the Dixie Motel in Cocoa in February 2018.

Defense attorneys say Keravuori was defending himself during an attempted sexual assault.

Investigators say Hilliard was in town to watch the Space X Falcon Heavy launch and picked up Keravuori as a hitchhiker.

The judge overseeing the Stand Your Ground hearing is expected to come back with a decision at a later date.