A large, 18-foot Burmese python was found at Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Friday.

The 98-pound female python was captured by members of FWC's Python Action Team last month.

According to FWC, it’s the largest snake ever captured by the team and the largest ever captured in Big Cypress. And although the python is long, it was four inches shorter than the longest python ever capture in Florida.

FWC officials say catching female pythons is critical because it prevents them from laying 30 to 60 eggs.

Since its inception, the Python Action Team has captured 900 pythons.

"Removing 900 pythons is a great milestone for our Python Action Team!," FWC executive director Eric Sutton said in a news release. "These snakes coupled with thousands removed by our partners at the National Park Service and the South Florida Water Management District make a significant impact to protect Florida's native wildlife."

Burmese pythons are a nonnative species in Florida and considered invasive. They can grow to be 26 feet.

FWC has programs in place that allow the public to help eradicate the pythons. If people see a Burmese python, they are encouraged to report the sighting to FWC's Exotic Species Hotline at 888-483-4681 or online at IveGot1.org.