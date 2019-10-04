SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A drowning investigation was underway after authorities recovered a second body Friday following a fishing trip that went awry at Border Lake.

The second man's body surfaced Friday morning. Another man's body was recovered Thursday night.

Deputies said Thursday that they found a canoe at Border Lake in Apopka, which led them to the first body.

Two men may have been missing for several days, deputies said.

The initial search began after the Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a nearby Walmart. Authorities soon found a canoe in the lake and the first body.

Authorities said Friday that there were no signs of foul play to the second man's body.

The two men were known to go fishing together.

Officials have not released their names. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigating the boating incident, the Sheriff's Office said.