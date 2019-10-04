DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — About 90 days ago, the city of Daytona Beach Shores announced its new business incentives plan with the hopes of bringing new businesses to the area and filling long-vacant buildings.

Now, it's seeing even more success from the plan than expected. Here are five things to know about the plan.

1. The plan: The incentives make opening a new business in the Shores more attractive. “We have a number of people who are taking advantage of our up to 10% rebate on properties," Council Member Rick Frizalone said. "We have a number of lease subsidies that are going on currently, and a number people who would like our facade grant to beautify the property."

2. New restaurant coming: Brendan Galbreath, who owns Aunt Catfish’s in Port Orange , was one of the first to take advantage of these incentives. He bought a property on Dunlawton Boulevard to turn into a restaurant with an apartment on top. “Once the city kicked in their development incentives that they put in place in the middle of the year, the numbers began to work for us,” Galbreath said.

3. Other takers: One person used the new incentives to buy a strip mall, and another is negotiating to build 25 townhomes, which the city hopes is only the beginning. “We have up to six businesses that are applying, in the process of applying and every week the list grows,” Frizalone said.

4. Faster than expected: The city did not expect to have so many people apply for the incentives so quickly but thinks it shows that the hard work of their staff is paying off. “We did not expect it to be this quick. All things take time, but you know in the first 90 days, we have seen a lot of interest, a lot of phone calls,” Frizalone said. “You’ve got to give the city staff a lot of credit — they are working very hard behind the scenes to make this happen.”