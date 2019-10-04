BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two children with traumatic injuries were transported by ambulance Friday after a golf-cart crash in Viera near a large shopping area.

The crash was at Lake Andrew Drive and Napolo Drive, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue . The crash happened sometime after 3 p.m.

Traffic delays are being reported. It happened near the Avenue Viera shopping center.

The ages of the children were not immediately released.

Elsewhere, five people were hurt, including two children and one adult who suffered traumatic injuries, in a two-vehicle crash in Port St. John. Three medical helicopters were called to transport patients after the crash at Kings Highway and Camio Avenue. The vehicles sustained moderate to heavy damage.

Patients were extracted from wreckage.

Other details were not immediately available.