OCALA, Fla. — A 36-year-old mother who thought her husband put a hex on her loaded her four children into a minivan, told them to remove their seat belts, and crashed into a palm tree in an attempt to kill them, Ocala Police say.

1 child told detective that mom said, "Devil can't hurt you"

Investigators say woman intentionally drove into palm tree

Woman charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Calicia Williams was arrested Wednesday and faces four counts of attempted murder, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators and first responders who were called out to the crash on the 800 block of SE 31st Street said the driver told them her husband put a hex on her. One of the officers "tried to get Williams to explain but she kept rambling on about spells and voodoo," a probable cause affidavit reads.

"From the small tire mark and furrow marks in the median, (the officer) reported that it appeared that the Pontiac was steering directly toward the palm tree that it struck," the report says.

One of the children later told a detective that Williams told them to remove their seat belts and told them, "The devil can't hurt you. He only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us," just before the crash.

Williams and the children, ages 7-13, were taken to hospitals, but their conditions have not been released.

Police said Williams will be booked into the Marion County Jail after she's released from the hospital.