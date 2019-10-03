ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspect in an officer-involved shooting is in critical condition after being shot twice in Orlando Wednesday night, according to an Orlando Police spokesperson.

Officer is MBI agent, sustained minor injury to eye

Authorities say they responded to 'drug-related incident'

According to Orlando Police’s Lt. Wanda Miglio, the shooting happened near the Target on Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall, in which authorities responded to a “drug-related incident.”

The officer involved in the shooting, who is an agent with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations, sustained a minor injury to their eye.

The MBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene.

Spectrum News 13 has a crew at the scene. We’ll update you with the latest details as we receive them.