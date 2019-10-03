ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspect in an officer-involved shooting is in critical condition after being shot twice in Orlando Wednesday night, according to an Orlando Police spokesperson.
- Officer is MBI agent, sustained minor injury to eye
- Authorities say they responded to 'drug-related incident'
According to Orlando Police’s Lt. Wanda Miglio, the shooting happened near the Target on Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall, in which authorities responded to a “drug-related incident.”
The officer involved in the shooting, who is an agent with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations, sustained a minor injury to their eye.
The MBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene.
