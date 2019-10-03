WASHINGTON — After months of pressure, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to provide more funding for states and federal efforts to secure the 2020 election.

However, Democrats and outside activists say the dollar amount isn’t nearly enough.

Sen. McConnell offered $250M during speech on Senate floor

U.S. House has already approved $600M

The abrupt reversal from Sen. McConnell came last week after he offered up $250 million dollars to states for election security during a speech on the Senate floor after over a year of resistance.

“He was responding to a variety of voices that made him want to act,” said Adam Ambrogi with The Democracy Fund.

Lawmakers are mixed on whether that number will actually be enough to safeguard the 2020 elections from outside interference.

“I think that’s a positive," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida). "You know one thing about government — whatever the number is, whatever you decide, everybody wants more."

“Coming from the Senate Republican offer at least moves us along a bit, but it’s woefully short of what the American people are expecting,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D-9th District).

Ambrogi also does not believe that money is enough because he said states will need annual funding to keep security measures current.

“It’s not just machines or better systems. It’s training, education, better awareness and better paid election officials so they can identify and respond to these threats,” he said.

It’s unclear how much funding Congress will approve for election security this year. The House has already approved $600 million, but the two chambers are going to need to come to a compromise to get the measure over the finish line.

“I think it would be good progress if we had $450 to $500 million," Ambrogi explained. "A little bit more towards the House’s version, but with some strings attached."

The Senate’s proposal does not require the funding to be spent on election security, a major sticking point for Democrats.

“To see some money coming from the Senate and no policy upgrades, we continue to see them leave our democracy open to vulnerabilities,” Soto said.

As the impeachment inquiry heats up on Capitol Hill, experts are hopeful this effort won’t lose momentum.

“Because there is such bipartisan support for some level of funding, we hope that money is given to us with enough time for election officials to meaningfully use it,” Ambrogi said.