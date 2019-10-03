ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man accused of using stolen credit card numbers to purchase tickets at Universal Orlando has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Man used stolen credit card numbers to buy Universal tickets

Ishod Hazell, 26, pleaded guilty to charges on July 16.

Between June 18, 2018, and February 27, 2019, authorities say Hazell used 91 different stolen credit card numbers to purchase $291,000-worth of Universal theme park tickets and vacation packages.

Hazell would call the Universal call center to make the purchases, claiming to be the credit card holder. Hazell and "his associates" would then pick up the tickets at Universal's self-service kiosks and sell them to tourists online.

The court also ordered Hazell to pay $153,598.99 in restitution.