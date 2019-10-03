TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Salvation Army soup kitchen in north Brevard County is running so low on supplies, they may have to cut meals for the needy in half.

Salvation Army North-Central Brevard says it does not have enough food, supplies

Needs donations, or will have to cut soup kitchen meal service

The Salvation Army of North-Central Brevard in Titusville serves some 120 meals daily, 365 days a year.

But right now, their pantry shelves are bare.

There's not enough food, and supplies like paper towels, plastic forks and spoons, or even cleaning supplies.

Leaders are worried if donations don't come in soon, they will have to cut meal service by 50 percent.

"We have a wonderful group of community volunteers who prepare and serve the food," said Major Jim Spencer, Salvation Army of North-Central Brevard. "But we have to be able to keep all the food and supplies in place throughout the year to serve that many meals."

The Salvation Army says monetary donations work best, so they can buy items in bulk.

For information on how you can help, head to the Salvation Army website.