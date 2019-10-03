ORLANDO, Fla. — People could have a much-more affordable option for finding apartments in downtown Orlando if plans for a new high-rise are approved.
A developer has proposed plans for a new apartment building near the Amway Center. Here’s what you need to know about the plan:
1. Called DXV Central, the 17-story apartment high-rise would be located at West Central Boulevard and North Division Avenue.
2. The development would include mostly studio-sized apartments priced around $800 to $900 a month.
3. The Apartment Association of Greater Orlando, via CoStar, says the average price of a studio apartment in Downtown Orlando is $1,362 a month.
4. DXV Central would also include some commercial and shared spaces.
5. The developer will present plans to an Orlando municipal planning board later this month.