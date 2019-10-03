LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – As the recovery process continues in the Bahamas – safe housing remains an issue for residents and relief workers.

Inmates turning shipping containers into shelters

The containers will have bedding, electricity and air-conditioning

Work will be completed in a couple of weeks

Hurricane Dorian's category 5 winds wiped out structures leaving many people in tents and other make-shift structures.

That's why the people at Habitat for Humanity came up with this solution – converting shipping containers into portable homes. With the help of inmate labor, these two containers will soon have bedding, electricity, and air conditioning.

Everyone involved says it's a definite win-win.

"Get to utilize our time, and our work, and our efforts, and knowledge, and learn a few more skills, and something that could benefit us when we get out, and benefit the people of Abacos," Lake County Inmate James Pool said.

Habitat for Humanity says it'll use these two units as a prototype for all future disaster relief housing.

Work is expected to be completed in two weeks.​