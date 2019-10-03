VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State law enforcement agents have accused a former police sergeant and his wife are of stealing more than $300,000 from an elderly relative over whom the couple had power of attorney.

Former police sergeant charged with exploiting elderly person

FDLE: Steven Braddock and wife turned themselves in this week

Agents say couple stole $300,000 from elderly relative

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have arrested Steven Braddock, a former Port Orange Police sergeant, and his wife, Mary, of New Smyrna Beach, on charges of exploitation of an elderly person and forgery.

According to the FDLE, about a year ago, the Port Orange Police Department asked agents to investigate a possible fraud case involving a woman over whom the Braddocks had power of attorney. Investigators determined that the document that gave the Braddocks control over the woman's affairs had been faked.

With their power, the couple withdrew $10,000 from the elderly woman's bank account, sold her home and pocketed the money, got money from a rental property the woman owned, and charged more than $12,000 on her credit card, investigators say. In December, the elderly woman was evicted from an assisted living facility for owing money.

Agents said Steven Braddock turned himself in to the Volusia County Jail on Wednesday night, and Mary turned herself in Thursday. Investigators don't think there are any other victims, they said.