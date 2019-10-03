ORLANDO, Fla. — Six proposals made the final cut for the planned Pulse memorial and museum in Orlando.

The onePulse Foundation unveiled the final design proposals to the public Thursday, for the memorial and museum to honor the 49 victims of the June 2016 attack.

The plan is to build a permanent national memorial on the site of the Pulse nightclub, while the museum will be located a short distance away, on the corner of Kaley Avenue and Division Avenue.

You can offer your input on the six designs from now until October 10. Then a jury will make a final selection at the end of the month. Head to the onePulse Foundation website to see the design proposals.

The designs will also be on display through October 10 at the Orange County Regional History Center on Central Boulevard in Downtown Orlando.

The National Pulse Memorial and Museum is expected to open in 2022.