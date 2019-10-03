ORLANDO, Fla. — During a memorial service where hundreds of law enforcement officers, from near and far, came to honor Florida Highway Patrol's Tracy Vickers, the trooper was ceremoniously promoted to sergeant today.

As bagpipes played during a moving service at First Baptist Church, many came to remember the former Navy veteran as a thoughtful, caring man, who always put others' needs above his own.

"He helped me with my training based on his spirits and his attitude," said one mourner.

The 31-year-old Vickers was a field-training officer and quick response force member with FHP who died in a crash last week while on duty on State Road 408.

"Every day, that I trained with trooper Vickers, there wasn't a day that we weren't laughing. I learned something new every day with him. He was a genuine, outstanding guy, trooper and a trainer," said trooper Deonta Cody.

His troop commander said others in law enforcement should think: WWTD. What would Tracy do.

Law enforcement officers from Florida and beyond, came in droves, to pay their respects.

"I didn't know him but I feel like he was a very close friend. In a sense, we wear the same uniform, just a different color and a different style," said Master Sgt. Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

"Geographically it's a long distance, but to us it's nothing," said trooper Kyle Conlon, as he and another trooper came from New York.

Vickers is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Gotha and he was honored with a 21-gun salute and a flyover.

Director of FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding says troopers in Florida serve many who do not even live here.

"We typically see 120 million plus visitors in Florida a year, so it's not like we're just serving the state of Florida as a state police agency, we're serving everybody in this nation," Spaulding said.

However, Conlon says the main reason they were at the viewing is to let Vickers' family know that they are not alone.

"It's utmost importance to the family of a fallen trooper that we be there to support them and show that we're part of their family as well," Conlon said.