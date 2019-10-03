APOPKA, Fla. — A 25-year-old Apopka man was charged Wednesday with two counts of DUI manslaughter in a double-fatal, head-on crash on State Road 429 in April.

Thomas Austin Greene faces 2 second-degree felonies

Florida troopers: Suspect's blood-alcohol level was .224

Greene's Ford pickup overturned into path of Toyota Camry

Greene’s blood-alcohol level was .224, or nearly three times above the limit of .08, after the Ocoee-area crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released Thursday.

Under Florida law, drivers are presumed to be intoxicated if their blood-alcohol level is .08 or above.

FHP’s report also said Greene had cocaine in his system.

Records show he posted $20,000 bond and was released from the Orange County Jail on Thursday.

In Florida, DUI manslaughter is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Greene was driving a northbound Ford F-150 pickup with two Orlando passengers — Juan Figueroa and Joseph Ruiz — on the ramp from State Road 50 to northbound S.R. 429 when he lost control at roughly 9:30 p.m. April 11, troopers said.

The pickup traveled across all northbound lanes of S.R. 429 and overturned into the southbound lanes and hit the front of a southbound Toyota Camry driven by Yordani Mellado Perez, a Disney maintenance worker. Perez, 39, of Apopka was driving to work. He and Ruiz, 29, died.

Greene, who was unbelted, was ejected, suffered incapacitating injuries and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center , troopers said. Figueroa, 30, also suffered incapacitating injuries and went to ORMC.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Paul Bennett, happened to be heading north on S.R. 429 before the crash and noticed the pickup swerve multiple times before it crossed the median and hit the Toyota.

Another witness captured the crash on his dash camera while heading south on S.R. 429.

He said the pickup caught on fire, and he tried to put it out with an extinguisher.

A trooper went to ORMC to observe Greene for signs of impairment. The driver reeked of alcohol and slurred his speech, investigators said.

Greene agreed to the trooper’s request to provide a blood sample, the report said. It was analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.