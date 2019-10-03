CINCINNATI, Ohio – A lot has happened in the last 100 years.



At The United Window Cleaning Company there hasn't been a lot of change – except for maybe the people.



United will celebrate 100 years of existence later this month.

Doug Reinshagen runs the business now – a fourth-generation family member. His daughter Danielle will take it over someday.

"My dad was in the business for 50 years or so," said Reinshagen from United's office in East Price Hill. "And now I've been in it, actually it was my brother and I, we were in it together for a number of years until he retired and went and did his own thing. So I've been in charge now for about six years."

The business started in 1919 with Leroy Reinshagen, Doug's great-grandfather. Leroy was an entrepreneur, and the business largely operated in downtown Cincinnati. 13-years-old United moved to its current location.

Today, the business has between 5,000 and 6,000 customers.

"At its highest point, there were probably 20 employees. And today we're down to 8 or 9, and that fluctuates. When we're busy, we might get up to 10 or 11, and then in the wintertime, which is always our slow period, we'll go to six or seven."

Technology, according to Reinshagen, has made the job safer. But it has also improved the ability to acquire new customers. A website has been critical to maintaining business.

"We get a lot of new stuff on a daily basis. That phone could ring 15 or 20 times a day. New customers wanting estimates for window cleaning."

Proctor and Gamble was United's first client in 1919. And surprisingly, the window washing industry prefers Dawn Dish Soap to clean windows.

"They actually asked my great-grandfather if they could pay him in stock. And he said, 'No it's just a start-up business I need the money.'"

The business started as window cleaning and then added janitorial services. It went back to window cleaning decades ago, but Doug's daughter Danielle is working on adding that service back.

Reinshagen said commercial business makes up about 70 percent of its clients.

Residential work keeps them busiest between March and December.

Reinshagen said United serves southwest Ohio and parts of northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana but has traveled to Indianapolis and other major cities to perform large jobs.