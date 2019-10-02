It’s a big-time deal for a Syracuse engineering company.

The United States army announced a $281 million contract to Lockheed Martin. The project involves creating what the company calls a lot of military radars.

Lockheed martin plans to hire 200 employees.

It's all part of a larger contract of $3 billion which will be awarded over 20 years.

"You’re not only working on state of the art technology and next generation systems, but you’re doing something that is meaningful and is saving lives and is important for our country and supports our national security," said Vice President of Radar and Sensor Systems Rob Smith.

This is the largest contract for the Salina plant.