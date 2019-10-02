TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A proposed parking lot near Titusville's Max Brewer Bridge is stirring some debate.

Parking lot could be built near Max Brewer Bridge

Residents worried it will impact recreation, habitat

Brevard holding meeting Wednesday night for public comment

LINK: See the proposed parking plan here

Some Titusville residents are concerned about the impact to their recreation area and habitat.

"It's one of the premier spots," said longtime windsurfer Kevin Rosa.

Rosa said he's never found a better place to be near the water than Parrish Park -- an unpaved park where part of the Florida Coast-to-Coast bike trail runs through.

"We see like a bike a day," Rosa told Spectrum News 13. "People do walk it, but we really feel like we are getting the short end of the stick. There should be more for those who use this on a daily basis."

Brevard County is proposing to put in a $1.7 million "trailhead" running from the Max Brewer Bridge to the entrance of the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge. It includes putting in two parking lots with 63 spaces, plus sidewalks, lighting, landscaping, and eventually maybe even bathrooms.

The idea isn't sitting well with Rosa. He's concerned the changes will impact not just the recreational use of the water, but also the nearby habitat.

"The horseshoe crabs -- they can't breed along a parking lot," Rosa said. "This is a prime spot for them."

Hundreds if not thousands also gather in this spot for views of rocket launches.

Rosa says if the parking project goes through, many will be turned away with no place to park.

"Sixty-three parking spaces would be a big mistake," he said. "We need a big, sandy grassy area."

The county is holding an informational meeting Wednesday night to take public comment.

Spectrum News 13 will keep you posted on the parking plan's progress.