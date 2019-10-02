ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón issued a clarification Wednesday in the controversy surrounding the unapproved arrests of two 6-year-old children last month at a charter school.

Rolón said Officer Dennis Turner’s "privileges at the school" should have been rescinded on September 19. That was the day of the arrests at Lucious and Emma Nixon Charter School in Orlando.

But Rolón acknowledged Wednesday that didn’t happen until September 20.

"The officer’s off-duty privileges at the school should have been removed on that day, but it did not occur until the following day, Friday, September 20, 2019," a statement from Rolón said.

"The administrative process to ensure that Reserve Office Turner's extra-duty privileges had been terminated had not been followed," the statement continued.

Turner was determined to have violated Orlando Police Department policy on arresting children. Turner should have requested approval from a watch commander, but he didn’t, the department said.

The children, a 6-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, were arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from separate incidents. State Attorney Aramis Ayala later announced her office would not prosecute the children.