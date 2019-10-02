HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Paper prescriptions will soon be a thing of the past. Starting January 2020, a new state law is requiring health care practitioners to switch and utilize electronic prescriptions.

This new law could help combat the opioid epidemic

Internal medicine Dr. Jeffrey Lester said he's been using electronic prescriptions for 10 years now. He still writes certain prescriptions by hand, but a majority are done electronically.

He said there are a few upsides including no more bad doctor hand writing, and "if there is a problem, sometimes doctors may not document all the dosage and quantity in the chart on a paper chart. So if there is an electronic chart we can go back and see what happened last month, what happened four years ago, or see when the medicine was discontinued.”

Florida lawmakers also feel this new law could help combat the opioid epidemic. But Dr. Lester worries, this system could still be abused.

"With controlled medications, the possibility of printing a million prescriptions for oxycodone or whatever, and pharmacies not knowing what is real versus what is not real," said Dr. Lester.

He also says the cost of switching could be burdensome for smaller clinics. But perhaps his biggest concern is hacking.

“You hear about hospitals getting hacked and holding information for ransom, that is always a concern," said Dr. Lester.

Tampa General Hospital feels its IT department is strong and wants to assure patients their information is being heavily monitored.

As a whole, Dr. Lester feels the medical community is on board.

“Pretty much everybody thinks that electronic medical records are the way to go and electronic prescriptions are the way to go. For the 95 percent of prescriptions we do, we do that way," said Dr. Lester.

The new law does have several exceptions, so those doctor's offices not ready for the e-prescriptions can file for an extension.

