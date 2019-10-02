PALM CITY, Fla. — A carjacking suspect accused of attacking a family Sunday after a Walt Disney World trip was taken into custody in South Florida on Monday.

Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, accused of carjacking family in Palm City

Family said they were heading home from Disney World

Also charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, 2 counts of kidnapping

The suspect, 21-year-old Jaquay Marlon Jean, is accused of pulling a woman out of her car at a Mobil gas station on State Road 714 in Palm City, throwing her to the ground and driving off with her infant son and elderly mother, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Shortly after the kidnapping, the suspect forced the elderly woman and the infant out of the car,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. “The female driver was injured and treated at the hospital.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect in North Miami sometime before 6 p.m. Monday.

Jean was charged with carjacking with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of kidnapping in Martin County Tuesday.

He was out on bond for a charge of grand theft auto in Miami-Dade County at the time of the carjacking, records show.

Deputies were called to the Palm City gas station at 2:39 p.m. Sunday.

Two victims, Jaime Sagona and brother Andrew Sagona, told deputies they were parked in a red Acura Sedan when a man opened the driver’s side door and pulled Jaime Sagona out the vehicle by her arm and pointed a handgun to her head.

The attacker pulled Sagona by the arms, pushing her to the ground before slipping behind the wheel and speeding away with the infant and grandmother, according to the arrest authorities. They were not named in a Martin County Sheriff’s Office report.

Later, a deputy was flagged down by a motorist at a convenience store two miles west of the Mobil station.

The motorist spotted the Acura pull over and drop off the grandmother while holding the baby. She called out for help, asking for someone to call 911.

Jean is being held without bond.