KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The 65th Infantry Regiment is the only all-Hispanic unit in the history of the U.S. Army — a milestone that makes veterans like German Colon proud, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Colon is part of the 65th Infantry Regiment — some say Borinqueneers like Colon are Puerto Rico’s forgotten heroes.

Borinqueneers comes from the original Taíno name of the Puerto Rico — Borinquen. It means “the great land of the valiant and noble lord.”

“You feel proud of the United States of course, but you never forget your heritage, your roots… You never forget that,” Colon said.

This is German Colon’s Congressional Gold Medal for serving as a Borinqueneer. The 91-year-old veteran remembers wearing special boots in the cold weather of Korea (1952). Boots the guys would call “estufitas” (small stoves in Spanish) to keep them warm on the field. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/w4Ivs3LaeT — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 2, 2019

Puerto Ricans heroically served on behalf of the United States during World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. Colon served from 1951 to 1953, spending one whole year in Korea.

He recalled having to bare extreme cold weather while keeping an eye out for the enemy.

“It was like a computer, and we were able to get exactly the location where they were fighting from, give it to our artillery, and they were able to shoot back and silence the guns,” Colon recalled. “We were able to save many lives that way.”

It wasn’t until three years ago that Colon, along with other Borinqueneers, received their Congressional Gold Medal. While many may not know about Borinqueneers, Colon said it’s a memory he will forever cherish and wishes others can recognize as well.

“I hope they appreciate the service that we did … We served the country the best way we could. It was a great honor to serve,” Colon added.