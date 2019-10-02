SANFORD, Fla. — On Wednesday, Seminole County joined Orange and Osceola counties in welcoming the Best Foot Forward program, and it has one goal in mind — to increase pedestrian safety.

Mel's Diner is a local fixture in Sanford. It lies off of the busy U.S. Highway 17-92 near Airport Boulevard, and it doesn't take long to hear stories about how unsafe it is for pedestrians in the area.

"There was a family that crossed one day and everybody almost rear-ended each other trying to stop, because the family was walking,” said Charla Davis who works at Mel’s. “And they were like yelling across the street, cussing and stuff."

"I was kind of worried about the family getting across — they had little ones,” recalled Jaime Wade who also works at Mel’s. “But they finally got across, but it took a minute."

In 2017 alone, there were 116 reported pedestrian wrecks and 11 deaths in Seminole County alone.

It's numbers like these that sparked Seminole County to launch the Best Foot Forward program Wednesday, a program that has seen success already in Orange and Osceola counties, helping to higher driver yield rates, and lower crashes.

"We're hoping that on roads that are 35 miles per hour or less that we are reducing the numbers by 60 percent,” said Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari. “These are numbers that we have to see. Being number one in the country for something this bad... is not good."

Now having 40 members across three counties, Best Foot Forward now finds itself as one of the country's largest grassroots pedestrian safety coalitions — and they already have plenty of targets picked out around Seminole County.

We visited one of the problem areas initially picked out by Best Foot Forward in Sanford at the crosswalk of South Park Avenue and Airport Boulevard. It lies in a school zone, and it also lies between two crash cluster zones, roads harboring lots of wrecks. The crosswalk is not painted properly, and Best Foot Forward found that vehicles are simply not yielding enough to pedestrians there.

For the next few months, law enforcement is expected to give out warnings only to start teaching drivers new behaviors, but BFF told Spectrum News 13 that citations could be given out starting at the beginning of the New Year.

Crosswalks Targeted by Best Foot Forward

Oregon Avenue at Bentley Elementary School: Sanford

25 mph



WP Ball Boulevard & Garnet Lane: Sanford

Near apartments and shopping/retail area

25 mph



E Airport Boulevard & S Park Avenue: Sanford

In a school zone between two crash clusters (17-92 & Airport and Sanford & Airport)

Crosswalk needs painting, lots of vehicles speeding towards airport (Eastbound) and did not yield

35 mph



S Winter Park Drive just south of Cannon Way (Casselberry Greenway Trail Crossing): Casselberry

30 mph



Airport Boulevard & U.S. 17-92: Sanford