ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know which Forever 21 stores will be closed, most likely by the end of the year.

Forever 21 filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protecting

The goal is to shut down most, if not all of the 178 stores by December 31

The teen-focused clothing store announced Monday that it would close 178 stores as part of filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company is also closing its Canadian stores, and most of its locations in Asia and Europe.

According to documents filed in U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday, most of the stores will begin store closing sales this fall, with the goal of shutting down completely by December 31.

We've posted a document with the full list of store closures HERE.

CALIFORNIA

Anaheim Plaza

500 N. Euclid, Anaheim

500 N. Euclid, Anaheim Beverly Center

8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles



8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles Del Monte Shopping Ctr.

1500 Del Monte, Monterey

1500 Del Monte, Monterey The Americana at Brand

899 Americana Way, Glendale



899 Americana Way, Glendale Glendale Galleria

100 W. Broadway Ste., Glendale

100 W. Broadway Ste., Glendale Palladio

410 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom

410 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom The River at Rancho Mirage

71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage Chico Mall

1960 East 20th St., Chico

1960 East 20th St., Chico Hollywood & Highland

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles The Shops @ Tanforan

1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno

1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno 2 Stockton Street

2 Stockston Street, San Francisco

2 Stockston Street, San Francisco Vintage Faire

3401 Dale Rd., Modesto

3401 Dale Rd., Modesto Lakewood Center Mall

326 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood



326 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood Inland Center

200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino

200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino The Oaks

350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks

350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks Pacific View Ventura Mall

3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura

3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura Northgate Mall

5800 Northgate Mall, San Rafael

5800 Northgate Mall, San Rafael 901 State St.

901 State St., Santa Barbara

901 State St., Santa Barbara Galleria at Tyler

3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside

3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside Pasadena

35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena

35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena Fresno Fashion Fair

755 East Shaw Ave, Fresno

755 East Shaw Ave, Fresno The Galleria at South Bay

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach

1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach Hillsdale Shopping Center

396 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo

396 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo Solano

1451 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield

1451 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield Parkway Plaza

415 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon

415 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon Northridge Mall

400 Northridge Drive, Salinas

400 Northridge Drive, Salinas Sun Valley

329 Sun Valley Mall, Concord

329 Sun Valley Mall, Concord Fashion Island

1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach Tustin Marketplace

2856 El Camino Real, Tustin

2856 El Camino Real, Tustin Valencia Town Center

24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia

24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia Santa Anita

400 South Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

400 South Baldwin Ave., Arcadia Galleria at Roseville

1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville

1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville Oakridge Mall

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose Mission Valley

1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego

1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego Sherman Oaks Fashion Square

14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks University Town Center

4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego

4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego Westfield Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City Westfield Topanga Plaza

6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park

6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park Garden State Plaza

1 Garden State Plaza, Los Angeles

1 Garden State Plaza, Los Angeles Tulare Outlet Center

1695 Rutherford Street, Tularea

FLORIDA

Altamonte Springs Mall

451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs Destin Commons

4224 Legendary Dr., Destin

4224 Legendary Dr., Destin International Plaza

2223 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa

2223 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa Mall at Millennia

4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando

4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando The Gardens

3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens



3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens Pembroke Pines

11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke

11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke 701 Lincoln Road

701 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

The Shops at Wiregrass

28210 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

NEW YORK

Atlas Park

80-40 Cooper Ave., Glendale



80-40 Cooper Ave., Glendale Crossgates Mall

One Crossgates Mall Road, Albany

One Crossgates Mall Road, Albany Sangertown Square

8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

1965 Fashion Blvd., Niagara Falls



1965 Fashion Blvd., Niagara Falls Kings Plaza Mall

5301 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY

5301 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Galleria at Crystal Run

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown Roosevelt Field

630 Old Country Road, Garden City

630 Old Country Road, Garden City Soho

568 Broadway, New York

568 Broadway, New York 490 Fulton Street

490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY

490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY Destiny USA

1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse

1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse Woodbury Centre

37 Centre Drive, Central Valley

37 Centre Drive, Central Valley White Plains Galleria

100 Main St., White Plains

100 Main St., White Plains Tanger Deer Park

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park Oakdale Mall

601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City

601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City Jefferson Valley

650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights Sunrise Mall

1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa

1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa World Trade Center

185 Greenwich St., New York

185 Greenwich St., New York The Mall at Greece Ridge

208 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville Outlets

800 Brevard Road, Asheville

800 Brevard Road, Asheville Cross Creek Mall

425 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville

425 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville Northlake Mall

9801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte

OHIO

Daytona Mall

2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Daytona

2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Daytona Eastwood Mall

5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles

5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles Kenwood Center

7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati Tanger Jeffersonville

8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville

TEXAS

Stonebriar Centre

2601 Preston Road, Frisco

2601 Preston Road, Frisco Glade Parks

1210 Chishom Trail, Euless

1210 Chishom Trail, Euless Mall De Las Aguilas

455 Farm-to-Market Rd., Eagle Pass

455 Farm-to-Market Rd., Eagle Pass Westgate Mall

7701 West Interstate 40, Amarillo

7701 West Interstate 40, Amarillo Village at Cumberland Park

8934 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler

8934 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler Central Texas Marketplace

2408 W. Loop 340, Waco

2408 W. Loop 340, Waco Willow Bend

6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano

6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano Tanger Fort Worth

15829 North Freeway, Fort Worth

15829 North Freeway, Fort Worth La Palmera

5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi

WISCONSIN