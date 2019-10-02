ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know which Forever 21 stores will be closed, most likely by the end of the year.

The teen-focused clothing store announced Monday that it would close 178 stores as part of filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. 

The company is also closing its Canadian stores, and most of its locations in Asia and Europe.

According to documents filed in U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday, most of the stores will begin store closing sales this fall, with the goal of shutting down completely by December 31.

We've posted a document with the full list of store closures HERE. 

CALIFORNIA

  • Anaheim Plaza
    500 N. Euclid, Anaheim
  • Beverly Center
    8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
  • Del Monte Shopping Ctr.
    1500 Del Monte, Monterey
  • The Americana at Brand
    899 Americana Way, Glendale
  • Glendale Galleria
    100 W. Broadway Ste., Glendale
  • Palladio
    410 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom
  • The River at Rancho Mirage
    71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
  • Chico Mall
    1960 East 20th St., Chico
  • Hollywood & Highland
    6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
  • The Shops @ Tanforan
    1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno
  • 2 Stockton Street
    2 Stockston Street, San Francisco
  • Vintage Faire
    3401 Dale Rd., Modesto
  • Lakewood Center Mall
    326 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
  • Inland Center
    200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino
  • The Oaks
    350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks
  • Pacific View Ventura Mall
    3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura
  • Northgate Mall
    5800 Northgate Mall, San Rafael
  • 901 State St.
    901 State St., Santa Barbara
  • Galleria at Tyler
    3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside
  • Pasadena
    35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena
  • Fresno Fashion Fair
    755 East Shaw Ave, Fresno
  • The Galleria at South Bay
    1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach
  • Hillsdale Shopping Center
    396 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo
  • Solano
    1451 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield
  • Parkway Plaza
    415 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon
  • Northridge Mall
    400 Northridge Drive, Salinas
  • Sun Valley
    329 Sun Valley Mall, Concord
  • Fashion Island
    1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
  • Tustin Marketplace
    2856 El Camino Real, Tustin
  • Valencia Town Center
    24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia
  • Santa Anita
    400 South Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
  • Galleria at Roseville
    1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville
  • Oakridge Mall
    925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
  • Mission Valley
    1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego
  • Sherman Oaks Fashion Square
    14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
  • University Town Center
    4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
  • Westfield Culver City
    6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
  • Westfield Topanga Plaza
    6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
  • Garden State Plaza
    1 Garden State Plaza, Los Angeles
  • Tulare Outlet Center
    1695 Rutherford Street, Tularea

FLORIDA

  • Altamonte Springs Mall
    451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs
  • Destin Commons
    4224 Legendary Dr., Destin
  • International Plaza
    2223 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa
  • Mall at Millennia
    4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando
  • The Gardens
    3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
  • Pembroke Pines
    11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke
  • 701 Lincoln Road
    701 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
    The Shops at Wiregrass
    28210 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

NEW YORK

  • Atlas Park
    80-40 Cooper Ave., Glendale
  • Crossgates Mall
    One Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
  • Sangertown Square
    8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
  • Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
    1965 Fashion Blvd., Niagara Falls
  • Kings Plaza Mall
    5301 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY
  • Galleria at Crystal Run
    1 Galleria Dr., Middletown
  • Roosevelt Field
    630 Old Country Road, Garden City
  • Soho
    568 Broadway, New York
  • 490 Fulton Street
    490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
  • Destiny USA
    1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse
  • Woodbury Centre
    37 Centre Drive, Central Valley
  • White Plains Galleria
    100 Main St., White Plains
  • Tanger Deer Park
    152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
  • Oakdale Mall
    601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City
  • Jefferson Valley
    650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights
  • Sunrise Mall
    1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa
  • World Trade Center
    185 Greenwich St., New York
  • The Mall at Greece Ridge
    208 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester

NORTH CAROLINA

  • Asheville Outlets
    800 Brevard Road, Asheville
  • Cross Creek Mall
    425 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville
  • Northlake Mall
    9801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte

OHIO

  • Daytona Mall
    2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Daytona
  • Eastwood Mall
    5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles
  • Kenwood Center
    7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
  • Tanger Jeffersonville
    8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville

TEXAS

  • Stonebriar Centre
    2601 Preston Road, Frisco
  • Glade Parks
    1210 Chishom Trail, Euless
  • Mall De Las Aguilas
    455 Farm-to-Market Rd., Eagle Pass
  • Westgate Mall
    7701 West Interstate 40, Amarillo
  • Village at Cumberland Park
    8934 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler
  • Central Texas Marketplace
    2408 W. Loop 340, Waco
  • Willow Bend
    6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano
  • Tanger Fort Worth
    15829 North Freeway, Fort Worth
  • La Palmera
    5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi

WISCONSIN

  • Mayfair Mall
    2500 Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
  • West Towne Mall
    229 West Towne Mall, Madison
  • Liberty Center
    7530 Bales St., Liberty Township