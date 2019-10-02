ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know which Forever 21 stores will be closed, most likely by the end of the year.
- Forever 21 filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protecting
- The goal is to shut down most, if not all of the 178 stores by December 31
- RELATED: Forever 21 Bankruptcy Reflects Teens' New Shopping Behavior
The teen-focused clothing store announced Monday that it would close 178 stores as part of filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company is also closing its Canadian stores, and most of its locations in Asia and Europe.
According to documents filed in U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday, most of the stores will begin store closing sales this fall, with the goal of shutting down completely by December 31.
We've posted a document with the full list of store closures HERE.
CALIFORNIA
- Anaheim Plaza
500 N. Euclid, Anaheim
- Beverly Center
8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
- Del Monte Shopping Ctr.
1500 Del Monte, Monterey
- The Americana at Brand
899 Americana Way, Glendale
- Glendale Galleria
100 W. Broadway Ste., Glendale
- Palladio
410 Palladio Pkwy, Folsom
- The River at Rancho Mirage
71800 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
- Chico Mall
1960 East 20th St., Chico
- Hollywood & Highland
6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
- The Shops @ Tanforan
1150 El Camino Real, San Bruno
- 2 Stockton Street
2 Stockston Street, San Francisco
- Vintage Faire
3401 Dale Rd., Modesto
- Lakewood Center Mall
326 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- Inland Center
200 Inland Dr., San Bernardino
- The Oaks
350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks
- Pacific View Ventura Mall
3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura
- Northgate Mall
5800 Northgate Mall, San Rafael
- 901 State St.
901 State St., Santa Barbara
- Galleria at Tyler
3700 Galleria at Tyler Mall, Riverside
- Pasadena
35 N. De Lacey Ave., Pasadena
- Fresno Fashion Fair
755 East Shaw Ave, Fresno
- The Galleria at South Bay
1815 Hawthorne Blvd, Redondo Beach
- Hillsdale Shopping Center
396 Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo
- Solano
1451 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield
- Parkway Plaza
415 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon
- Northridge Mall
400 Northridge Drive, Salinas
- Sun Valley
329 Sun Valley Mall, Concord
- Fashion Island
1101 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
- Tustin Marketplace
2856 El Camino Real, Tustin
- Valencia Town Center
24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia
- Santa Anita
400 South Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
- Galleria at Roseville
1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville
- Oakridge Mall
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
- Mission Valley
1640 Camino Del Rio, San Diego
- Sherman Oaks Fashion Square
14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks
- University Town Center
4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego
- Westfield Culver City
6000 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
- Westfield Topanga Plaza
6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
- Garden State Plaza
1 Garden State Plaza, Los Angeles
- Tulare Outlet Center
1695 Rutherford Street, Tularea
FLORIDA
- Altamonte Springs Mall
451 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs
- Destin Commons
4224 Legendary Dr., Destin
- International Plaza
2223 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa
- Mall at Millennia
4200 Conroy Rd., Orlando
- The Gardens
3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens
- Pembroke Pines
11401 Pines Blvd., Pembroke
- 701 Lincoln Road
701 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
The Shops at Wiregrass
28210 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
NEW YORK
- Atlas Park
80-40 Cooper Ave., Glendale
- Crossgates Mall
One Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
- Sangertown Square
8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
- Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
1965 Fashion Blvd., Niagara Falls
- Kings Plaza Mall
5301 Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY
- Galleria at Crystal Run
1 Galleria Dr., Middletown
- Roosevelt Field
630 Old Country Road, Garden City
- Soho
568 Broadway, New York
- 490 Fulton Street
490 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
- Destiny USA
1 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse
- Woodbury Centre
37 Centre Drive, Central Valley
- White Plains Galleria
100 Main St., White Plains
- Tanger Deer Park
152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
- Oakdale Mall
601-635 Harry L Drive, Johnson City
- Jefferson Valley
650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights
- Sunrise Mall
1107 Sunrise Mall, Massapequa
- World Trade Center
185 Greenwich St., New York
- The Mall at Greece Ridge
208 Greece Ridge Center Drive, Rochester
NORTH CAROLINA
- Asheville Outlets
800 Brevard Road, Asheville
- Cross Creek Mall
425 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville
- Northlake Mall
9801 Northlake Mall Drive, Charlotte
OHIO
- Daytona Mall
2700 Miamisburg-Centerville, Daytona
- Eastwood Mall
5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles
- Kenwood Center
7875 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
- Tanger Jeffersonville
8000 Factory Shops Blvd., Jeffersonville
TEXAS
- Stonebriar Centre
2601 Preston Road, Frisco
- Glade Parks
1210 Chishom Trail, Euless
- Mall De Las Aguilas
455 Farm-to-Market Rd., Eagle Pass
- Westgate Mall
7701 West Interstate 40, Amarillo
- Village at Cumberland Park
8934 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler
- Central Texas Marketplace
2408 W. Loop 340, Waco
- Willow Bend
6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano
- Tanger Fort Worth
15829 North Freeway, Fort Worth
- La Palmera
5488 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi
WISCONSIN
- Mayfair Mall
2500 Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
- West Towne Mall
229 West Towne Mall, Madison
- Liberty Center
7530 Bales St., Liberty Township