TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Farmers from across the state gathered in Tallahassee Wednesday for the inaugural 850 Hemp Summit.

The summit was an opportunity for farmers to share best practices about a relatively nascent industry that some predict could grow into a $20 billion a year behemoth in a state with a year-round growing climate.

Here are five takeaways from the summit:

1. What is hemp?

A cousin of marijuana, hemp fibers are used to produce clothing, fuels, lotions and even juice. Long forbidden, hemp became legal at the federal level this year.

2. How is it grown?

Hemp is a robust crop, growing quickly with very little water and fertilizer. Its level of sustainability is a key selling point for farmers as well as environmentalists.

3. What was discussed at the summit?

Because hemp was illegal for decades, most farmers are unfamiliar with the techniques and equipment necessary to grow it. Hemp farming experts helped to shed light on their craft, but also cautioned that without expensive regional processing facilities, bringing the crop to market could be difficult.

4. How might hemp processing take shape?

Industry leaders are optimistic state government will support the construction of hemp processing facilities. Notably, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has said state assistance is critical for the industry to achieve its full potential.

5. What happens next?

Now that the summit has concluded, many of the farmers who attended are planning to tour established hemp farms in Tennessee and Kentucky, where hemp growing is more advanced than it is in Florida. They hope to use their experiences to make informed decisions about establishing hemp growing operations in the Sunshine State.