FROSTPROOF, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a Tuesday morning homicide in Frostproof.

The suspect is identified as Taiwan Blandin, 30. Sheriff Grady Judd said Blandin has threatened to commit suicide or suicide by cop.

He was last seen driving a 2011 dark red Chevy Cruz with Florida tag NAG K37 and tinted windows. He is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Blandin or vehicle is asked not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

If you have information about the investigation, you can also call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).