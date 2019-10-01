ORLANDO, Fla. — After 39 years, Orlando's Citrus Parade is no more.

Florida Citrus Sports discontinuing Orlando Citrus Parade

Citrus Parade has been a downtown Orlando tradition for 39 years

Parade took place right before Citrus, Camping World bowls

Florida Citrus Sports , the organization that staged the parade in downtown Orlando each year, has decided to discontinue it, the group confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of appreciation that we have made the decision to discontinue staging the Orlando Citrus Parade after 39 years," Florida Citrus Sports said in a statement. "As an impact-focused organization committed to driving exposure and attracting visitors, we can no longer justify the investment needed based on the level of return delivered for our community."

The Citrus Parade was part of a series of year-end bowl-game events in Orlando that includes the Citrus Bowl and Camping World Bowl . The three events together bring in an estimated $80 million to $100 million to the local economy, Florida Citrus Sports has said.

"One of only a handful of remaining bowl game parades in America, the Citrus Parade played a special role in our organization’s development, and we are proud of its rich history and the memories generated for so many throughout Central Florida over the past four decades," Florida Citrus Sports's statement said.