PORT ORANGE, Fla. — School district officials in Volusia County Tuesday acknowledged a security failure after an intoxicated man with a pocket knife rode his bike onto Spruce Creek High School and took a seat in a classroom Friday.

Derek Marlowe, a 51-year-old Daytona Beach man with a criminal record, had “no business at the school, passed the gate, and entered a classroom” at the Port Orange school, Volusia County School District spokeswoman Kelly Schulz said in a statement.

“Security protocols were not followed,” Schulz added.

She said the school district’s safety and security team is carefully reviewing the breach with law enforcement and pledged to “better secure the campus to make sure all security protocols are followed.”

A review of security video appeared to show Marlowe riding a silver bicycle through the bus and faculty entrance on Taylor Road at 8:37 a.m. on September 27.

He allegedly went past an unidentified campus adviser in charge of checking vehicles and students coming on campus, a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report said.

At 8:44 a.m., Marlowe went to the student parking lot and entered the school through doors that were unlocked at the time for students’ access.

He went down J-Hallway, where he lingered while classes were in session, before going down C-Hallway, where he entered a classroom, C-20, the arrest report described.

Authorities say the class was in session. The teacher’s name was redacted from the report.

“The door to the classroom was left open but locked due to a student using the restroom,” the report said. “The student did not fully close the door behind him as Marlowe entered the classroom.”

Someone thought Marlowe was an acquaintance, according to the affidavit. The stranger took a seat after making comments about pictures on the wall. Someone, presumably the teacher, realized Marlowe was an intruder and activated an emergency button.

Deputy Justin Lococo responded just before 9 a.m. He cuffed Marlowe and brought him to the dean’s office.

Lococo said Marlowe reeked of alcohol, swayed, and slurred his words. He reportedly told the deputy he did him a favor by testing the school’s security.

First, Marlowe said he worked at the school. In reality, he’s unemployed, officials said.

“Marlowe informed Deputy Lococo that he goes to Spruce Creek High School but later advised he went to Spruce Creek High School in 1986,” the report said.

He was verbally combative, used profanity, and made threatening comments, the deputy said.

At one point, Marlowe complained of chest pains and said he needed insulin to treat his diabetes.

Port Orange EVAC evaluated Marlowe and took him to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach. EVAC confirmed Marlowe was heavily intoxicated. He was medically cleared by an emergency room doctor.

Deputies say Marlowe has a record of arrests and convictions for trespassing and alcohol-related incidents. He was charged with trespassing on school grounds and breach of peace/disorderly conduct for the Spruce Creek High incident.