ORLANDO, Fla. — At least eight people were sent to hospitals after a Lynx bus overturned on Interstate 4 — one of two crashes on the highway right now.

The bus crash is blocking all westbound lanes of traffic on I-4 at Exit 80 (U.S. Highway 441 /Orange Blossom Trail) in Orange County.

The bus is on its side.

Eight patients from that crash were transported to area hospitals, said Ashley Papagni, a spokeswoman for the Orlando Fire Department. She said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Orlando Police said there were up to a dozen patients.

Traffic is backed up until Anderson Street. Traffic is being diverted off I-4 onto Michigan Street.

Meanwhile, a multivehicle crash is blocking the left lane of westbound traffic on I-4 at Exit 92 to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Traffic is backed up to Mile Marker 96.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and Sky 13 is over the crash. Check back for updates on this breaking-news story.