Family, food and tradition— that's what Calabresella's is all about. The family-owned New York style deli has been feeding the Greater Rochester area since 1975.

Dominic Mammoliti and his three sons are carrying on the family tradition. Dominic's father opened Calabresella’s on Buffalo Road in Gates 44 years ago.

The Mammoliti family has a passion for #Italian delicacies. Calabresella--is named after the town Dominic and his father were born and raised in, Calabria, Italy. #YourMorningRochester is at the Park Ave. deli with Calabresella's -third-generation William Mammoliti. pic.twitter.com/ade8qbC2rf — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 1, 2019

"I am so humbled and proud that my kids want to carry on my dad's legacy,” Mammoliti said. “If you would of asked me two years ago if I'd do another one, I would have said no, but I wish my dad was here to see this. I am so proud of the boys."

"It is a blessing,” Dominic’s son, William, added. “Not a lot of people can work with their family. Me and my father and my brothers have come a long way. Once we started working with each other we really started to connect. It is a good opportunity to have."

The deli has all kinds of locally made food products like Zweigle's, Frank's Italian Ice, Abbott’s and Sal's Sassy Sauce. Its top selling homemade subs are the “Colon Kicker” and the “Dominator,” a small sub is stacked full of meat.

Oh wow. Feast your eyes on this! Calabresella’s meatball sub, the Dominator and the famous Colon Kicker. Three generations of the Mammoliti family run four Calabresella’s. We are on Park Ave. #italian #deli #familyowned #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/GSA1mkiIeH — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 1, 2019

The family gives credit to longtime employees for its continued success.

Calabresella's is located in Gates, Avon, Fairport and on Rochester's Park Avenue.