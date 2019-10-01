TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two years after former House Speaker Richard Corcoran began his drive to eliminate the state's tourism marketing agency, Visit Florida is on the ropes again.

Corcoran's successor, Speaker Jose Oliva (R-Miami), opposes legislation that would prevent the agency's automatic 'sunset' at the end of the current fiscal year. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, plans to call for Visit Florida to be renewed at its current $50 million funding level.

Here's five questions answered about the past, present, and possible future of Visit Florida:

1. Why does Oliva support Visit Florida's elimination?

The speaker has said tourism marketing should not be a function of state government, calling Visit Florida's spending an improper use of taxpayer dollars. He points to recent tourism records as evidence that people will visit the Sunshine State regardless of Visit Florida's efforts (the agency's funding was cut by one-third during last spring's legislative session).

2. Why were House leaders optimistic Gov. DeSantis would share their view?

Before he became governor, DeSantis was a conservative Republican congressman with a groundswell of support from voters aligned with the Tea Party's small government philosophy. Additionally, Oliva was one of DeSantis' earliest high-level supporters during the bruising 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary campaign.

3. Why does the governor support preserving Visit Florida?

Last week, DeSantis told Capitol reporters Visit Florida posts a return on investment that makes it "one of the few economic development things that gets rated as being positive." State analyses, in fact, have shown the agency generates $2 to $3 in tourism revenue for every dollar it spends on promotion.

4. Why is Visit Florida on track to sunset?

Under compromise legislation engineered by Corcoran, the agency must be reauthorized by lawmakers during the 2020 legislative session or it will cease to exist.

5. What happens next?

This fall, the governor will unveil his proposed budget, which is expected to include $50 million in funding for Visit Florida. The House and Senate will consider the request, as well as whether to reauthorize the agency.