Police on Tuesday were looking for a woman caught on video appearing to taunt a lion at the Bronx Zoo, just a few feet away, after jumping the safety barrier to enter the exhibit.



The video, posted to Instagram, shows a woman standing in front of the lion on Saturday and appearing to taunt the lion by raising her arms at the animal. They were separated by just a small moat, but the lion did not jump at her.

Sources told NY1 that police have not identified the woman but they intend to charge her when they find her.



In a statement, the zoo said, "This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

Video above via Realsobrino/Instagram.