The 7-year-old female Chihuahua got out of the fence at her Palm Bay home on June 28. But her human Erin Kelley says she wasn't giving up hope.

Weeks went by as Kelley combed surrounding neighborhoods off San Fillippo Drive, put up flyers, and created a map with sightings, plus a Facebook page called "Project Piglet" .

The search continued as the hot summer wore on, which included Hurricane Dorian and heavy storms.

Then on September 27, four months after she went missing, a neighbor just a mile away from Piglet's home spotted her in some woods, where the search team had put out a trap with Spam inside.

“I had my intuition. She was fine, she was still out there,” Kelley said. “It may have been a few weeks, but she eventually showed up on camera, so as long as I had that feeling, I wasn't going to stop looking.”

Piglet was taken to the vet after being found. She lost several pounds but is otherwise okay.

Kelley is planning a party for everyone who helped in the search so they can meet her dog.