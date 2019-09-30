United Auto Workers strikers are going on week three of no work at General Motors, but for the first time they are eligible for strike benefits of $250 per week.

UAW strikers have been out on the picket line around the clock since the strike started on September 16, and as long as they are out here on the line for their four-hour shift, they will be eligible to collect the money. While $250 a week isn’t much, workers said it’s better than nothing, and it will help cover the cost of their gas to get here, but they’d still be out here even if they weren’t getting this money.

“That’s what we’re getting but it’s not about that,” said JR Baker, president of UAW Local 774. “It’s about the things that we’re actually losing. ...We have to stand here because of that.”

Many strikers and even members of the community continue to bring fire wood and food for the long days.

They said negotiations between UAW and GM are still continuing daily which is a good thing. But they added they’ll continue to strike until a fair deal is reached.