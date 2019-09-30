ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found today with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The breezy onshore flow may generate a stray shower at times. Winds from the east will be between 5 and 15 mph with higher gusts.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for boaters today.

Seas offshore will run 5 to 7 feet. Long period swells will result from distant Hurricane Lorenzo.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for surfing with a high risk of rip currents. Minor coastal flooding is possible around high tide due to the tide cycles this week being among the highest of the year.

Lows will drop to the low to mid-70s for most. Similar weather will unfold each day this week with minimal coverage of daily showers.

Highs will consistently run in the upper 80s, in line with the seasonal average of 88 degrees. In the tropics, the main feature is Hurricane Lorenzo over open water.

It will be heading northeast in the general direction of the Azores.

Elsewhere, tropical formation is not expected for the next two to five days.