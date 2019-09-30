TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida, impacting state residents.
A total of 27 new laws go in to effect.
The biggest is holding a phone or other device while driving.
Cell phone use was restricted in May when the state banned texting while driving.
Starting tomorrow, if you are spotted holding a phone - whether that be talking on it, flipping through emails, playing Pokemon go or anything else, police can pull you over and ticket you.
Up next, especially for college students, a new hazing law comes into effect.
Senate bill 10-80 will target people who plan acts of hazing or recruit others to help - if there is a permanent injury during the hazing, that will now be a third degree felony.
Reporting a hazing incident will get you immunity under the new law.
Police dogs and horses are getting some added protection in a new law taking effect tomorrow.
Anyone killing or severely injuring a police horse or dog will now face a potential of 15 years in prison.
That is a 10 year increase over the current law.
Among the laws going into effect:
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING. Lawmakers passed a bill (HB 107) that strengthened the state’s ban on texting while driving by making it a “primary” offense, allowing police to pull over motorists for texting behind the wheel. Most of the measure took effect July 1. But starting Tuesday, it will require motorists to go hands-free on wireless devices in school and work zones. The law directs law-enforcement officers to provide verbal or written warnings until the end of the year for motorists who don’t put down cell phones in those areas. Tickets will start to be issued Jan. 1, punishable as a moving violation with three points assessed against the driver’s license.
- HAZING. A new law (SB 1080) was crafted after Andrew Coffey, a Florida State University fraternity pledge from Lighthouse Point, died in 2017 after drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon that had been taped to his hand. The law targets people who plan acts of hazing or solicit others to engage in hazing and makes it a third-degree felony if the hazing results in a permanent injury. The bill also provides immunity to people who call 911 or campus security to report the need for medical assistance during hazing incidents.
- POLICE DOGS AND HORSES. The measure (SB 96) makes it a second-degree felony, up from a third-degree felony, for people who kill or cause great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses. The change boosts the amount of potential prison time from five years to 15 years. Supporters said the bill stems, at least in part, from the deaths of Fang, a member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office canine unit shot and killed by a teenager fleeing after carjacking two women at a gas station, and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office police dog named Cigo that was killed in the line of duty.
- CHILD-LIKE SEX DOLLS. The law (SB 160), in part, makes it a first-degree misdemeanor to sell, give away or show child-like sex dolls. The charge increases to a third-degree felony on subsequent violations. A committee staff analysis said the importation to the U.S. of sex dolls that resemble children has become increasingly prevalent. “Such dolls are manufactured in China, Hong Kong, or Japan and are shipped to the U.S. labeled as clothing mannequins or models in order to avoid detection,” the analysis said.
- VETERANS’ COURTS. The law (SB 910) removes a requirement that military veterans be honorably discharged to be eligible for participation in veterans’ courts. It also expands overall eligibility to current or former U.S. defense contractors and military members of allied countries. Veterans’ courts are designed to provide treatment interventions to military veterans and active-duty service members who are charged with criminal offenses and suffer from military-related injuries, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury or a substance-abuse disorder.