TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New laws take effect Oct. 1 in Florida, impacting state residents.

Among the laws: Texting while driving ban, hazing and protection of police dogs and horses

A total of 27 new laws go in to effect.

The biggest is holding a phone or other device while driving.

Cell phone use was restricted in May when the state banned texting while driving.

Starting tomorrow, if you are spotted holding a phone - whether that be talking on it, flipping through emails, playing Pokemon go or anything else, police can pull you over and ticket you.

Up next, especially for college students, a new hazing law comes into effect.

Senate bill 10-80 will target people who plan acts of hazing or recruit others to help - if there is a permanent injury during the hazing, that will now be a third degree felony.

Reporting a hazing incident will get you immunity under the new law.

Police dogs and horses are getting some added protection in a new law taking effect tomorrow.

Anyone killing or severely injuring a police horse or dog will now face a potential of 15 years in prison.

That is a 10 year increase over the current law.

Among the laws going into effect: